Egypt footballer Ahmet Refaat dies at 31

Future and Egypt national team footballer Ahmet Refaat has died at the age of 31. This was reported on the Egyptian club's Instagram page.

On March 12, it became known that the player suffered a cardiac arrest during a national championship match against Al-Ittihad from Alexandria. The footballer entered the field in the 60th minute and lost consciousness at the end of the game. The forward was urgently hospitalized, he was in a coma.

The club reported that his condition had recently worsened. Future expressed condolences to the player’s family and friends.

Refaat has been playing for Future since 2021. He has two goals in nine matches for the Egypt national team.