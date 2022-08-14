At least 41 people died and 14 were injured in a fire that broke out today in the Coptic church of Abu Seifein, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo. This was made known in a statement by the Coptic Orthodox Church, which cites sources from the local health ministry.

According to initial investigations, the fire occurred during a religious service that had gathered hundreds of faithful, and was caused by an electrical fault. The flames and smoke caused panic, resulting in a stampede and a mob, according to sources from the interior ministry to the Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram.

The fire would have been brought under control but the firefighters are carrying out cooling operations that prevent access to the church, which is why it is feared that the death toll could worsen in the next few hours, when the entrance to the place of worship will be possible again.