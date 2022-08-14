At least 41 dead left by a fire in a Coptic church in Cairo this Sunday in full celebration of the mass, indicated ecclesiastical authorities.

The fire, caused by an electrical fault, occurred in the Abu Sifin church in the popular neighborhood of Imbaba, in the northwest of the capital, east of the Nile River in the Giza governorate, according to the authorities.

At around 8:57 a.m. (6:57 GMT) the first warning of the fire was given, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, who said that ambulances arrived just two minutes later at the church.

The Ministry of the Interior, through the official Egyptian news agency MENA, stated that, according to initial investigations, the fire started in the air conditioner of the second floor of the church building, which includes several classrooms, due to an electrical failure, which caused the emission of a thick amount of smoke, the main cause of death of people.

Also, he indicated that two officers and three civil defense personnel were injured.

The source added that they received notice of the fire around 9:00 a.m. (7:00 GMT) and the Civil Defense forces directed and controlled the fire, in addition to evacuating the dead and wounded to transfer them to the hospitals of Imbaba General and de Aguza, the closest to the place of the fire.

So far, the latest report from the Ministry of Health only indicates that “55 cases” were transferred to hospitalsamong those who are dead and wounded, without giving further details.

Egyptian televisions showed the church, which has been completely burned inside and which is located in a popular neighborhood of the Egyptian capital.

On the other hand, the Egyptian Solidarity Minister, Neven al Kabaj, visited the injured in the Church incident and decided to give 50,000 Egyptian pounds (2,545 euros) to the family of each of the dead, in case the deceased was the father or head of the family, 25,000 pounds (1,272 euros) for each of the dead and 5,000 pounds (254 euros) for each of the injured, as announced by the ministry on its official Facebook account.

The Egyptian prosecutor ordered to investigate the fire and formed “an extensive investigation team to investigate the incident of the church fire in Imbaba, which immediately moved to inspect it and initiate investigation proceedings,” it indicated in a brief statement on its official Facebook page, adding that they will announce their results “whenever possible”.

The Copts are the largest and most prominent Christian community in Egypt, where they make up about 10 percent of the population of more than 100 million.

But it is also one of the hardest hit, since this community has been the victim of brutal attacks both in its temples and in other places in the Arab countryespecially in 2016 and 2017.

The fire has provoked a wave of messages of condolences, such as the Coptic Pope Tawadros and the president of Egypt, Abdelfatah al Sisi.

“I am closely following the tragic incident in the church… and have ordered all relevant state apparatuses and institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately deal with this incident and its effects, and provide full attention wounded,” the president said on his official Facebook account.

*With information from AFP and EFE

