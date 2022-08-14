At least 41 people died as a result of a fire that originated in a Coptic church in Giza, Egypt, which forced the 5,000 faithful present to flee. This was reported by the local ecclesiastical authorities. Egypt’s health ministry separately reported that some of the 55 people initially given for injuries have lost their lives. The budget therefore appears destined to grow.

According to reports from security sources to Reuters, the fire originated from the electrical panel in the Abu Sifin church. in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, in the north of Giza. The flames and smoke caused panic, resulting in a stampede and a mob, according to sources from the Interior Ministry to the Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram.

The fire would have been brought under control but the firefighters are carrying out cooling operations that prevent access to the church, which is why it is feared that the death toll could worsen in the next few hours, when the entrance to the place of worship will be possible again.