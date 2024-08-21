The Farnesina is following “with the utmost attention” the case of Giacomo Passeri, who was convicted in Egypt for international drug trafficking, and has requested authorization for a consular visit to the prison as a matter of urgency. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured this in a note, in which it was announced that the first-degree hearing on the Passeri case took place in Cairo on August 19, at which the head of the consular chancellery of the Italian embassy, ​​accompanied by an interpreter, attended as an observer.

On the same day, the lawyer informed the embassy that Mr. Passeri was sentenced to 25 years of detention (not life imprisonment). The Egyptian authorities accuse Mr. Passeri of having found him in possession of a significant quantity of narcotics, including numerous ovules, ingested by him, also containing narcotics, and for this reason, they convicted him of international drug trafficking, the Farnesina recalls.

Pending the publication of the ruling, the lawyer has already informed the embassy of his intention to appeal. The embassy, ​​in close coordination with the Farnesina, is continuing to follow the case with the utmost attention, through constant contact with the lawyer of the compatriot and has requested the competent Egyptian authorities to authorize a consular visit to the prison as a matter of urgency, to provide all necessary assistance.