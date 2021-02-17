CAIRO (Reuters) – The Egyptian General Authority for Mineral Resources said in a statement today, Wednesday, that Egypt has extended the deadline for participation in its latest round of gold exploration to May 15, instead of March 15.

The statement attributed the extension decision to the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic, and to give investors more time.

In January, Egypt signed five gold exploration contracts with the winning companies of a global bid in November.

Egypt has only one commercial gold mine, and the country aims to bring mining sector investments to one billion dollars.