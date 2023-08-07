The government-affiliated company said in a statement on its website that the extension of the closing date of the auction comes in response to the demands of the companies that have expressed their desire to participate in the auction so that they can purchase the bidding requirements and data packages, and give them the opportunity to evaluate the bidding areas, and also so that the largest possible number of companies can submit their technical offers. and financial to ensure competition between them.

The Shalatin Mineral Wealth Company put out the bid last May to explore for gold in 5 areas in the Eastern Desert: “Fatiri”, “Al-Baramiyya”, “Oqood”, “Umm Oud” and “Hamata”.

The Shalatin Mineral Resources Company was established in 2012, according to a cabinet decision, with the aim of strengthening the country’s capabilities in gold exploration, production and marketing activities, as Egypt seeks to increase investments directed to the mining sector.