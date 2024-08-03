Egypt expressed its deep concern about the dangerous escalation in the region and its potential impact on Lebanon’s security and stability.

During a phone call today, Saturday, with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aati called for concerted efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating and sliding into expanding the scope of the confrontation, which could lead to extremely dangerous repercussions on the security and stability of the region.

Abdel-Ati affirmed Egypt’s support for Lebanon in confronting the threats surrounding it, pointing to Egypt’s intensive contacts with all concerned and active parties with the aim of containing the ongoing escalation and preserving the interests of the Lebanese people.