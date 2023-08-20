Al-Moselhi added that the agreement with Al Dahra Company, which is financially supported by the Abu Dhabi Office for Exports, needs to be ratified by the House of Representatives, which may happen in November.

Al-Moselhi said that the procurement process will take place through the usual competitive bids of the General Authority for Supply Commodities.

Under the agreement, Egypt will buy wheat flour every year at a value of $100 million for a period of five years.

In a related context, Egyptian Minister of Supply Ali Moselhi said that his country has strategic reserves of rice to cover consumption for a period of 3.3 months.

The Egyptian economy faces great challenges as a result of successive shocks, starting with the Corona pandemic crisis and its various economic repercussions, all the way to the consequences of the war in Ukraine with its violent repercussions on various economic sectors.

The Egyptian currency has plunged nearly 50 percent against the dollar and official inflation has risen to an all-time high of 36.5 percent.

Egypt has begun postponing payments for wheat imports, and is facing an increasingly difficult task in raising cash to pay off foreign debts, according to Reuters.

The Finance Ministry said funding for food subsidies, especially bread, would rise 41.9 percent to 127.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.1 billion) in the fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.

The Central Bank of Egypt had said that the net international reserves initially reached about $34.879 billion at the end of last July, up from about $34.807 billion in the previous June.

Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, suffers from difficulty in providing dollar liquidity to meet its needs, with the delay in the first review of the International Monetary Fund to obtain the second tranche of a loan program from the fund amounting to $ 3 billion.