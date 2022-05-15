And in March, Egypt said it was in talks with the fund about possible financing, in addition to technical assistance to face the economic repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis if it continues for a long time.

Madbouly said, “We did not stop negotiating with the International Monetary Fund. The negotiation of a new program was based on technical support, and there is currently a discussion between the Fund, the Central Bank of Egypt and the Ministry of Finance.”

He added, “We are moving with good steps, and within a few months the program will be under implementation, and we expect the start of official visits soon.”