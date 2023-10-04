“Global prices for liquefied natural gas have declined, and therefore the returns will not be large. Also, with European reserves filled by about 95 percent, we do not expect prices to rise much in the winter,” according to what Al-Mulla said, during the interview held with him on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference and exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

After Egypt achieved record exports of liquefied natural gas estimated at about 8 million tons last year, Al-Mulla expected that these exports would fall to only about 4 million tons this year.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum confirmed the resumption of the export of liquefied natural gas this October, after it stopped during the summer months, as Egypt usually directs gas in this season for the benefit of domestic consumption.

“We will resume exporting this month, until we confirm our presence in the markets and our ability to export,” Al-Mulla said.

During the past year, Egypt’s revenues from natural gas exports amounted to $8.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 140 percent.

Egypt has two natural gas liquefaction stations with a production capacity of 2.1 billion cubic feet per day, and has benefited in the last two years from strong demand for gas, especially from Europe, which stopped its imports from Russia after the Ukrainian war.

Egypt exports its surplus production and gas imported from neighboring countries, and hopes to transform into a regional center for natural gas, after the discoveries it has made in recent years, especially the Zohr field.

Al-Mulla said that Egypt is targeting new investments ranging between 8.5 and 9 billion dollars during the current fiscal year, in the oil and gas sectors, in order to enhance the country’s production capabilities and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Energy support

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum said that the rise in oil prices to levels of $90 per barrel or more “has a negative impact on the Egyptian general budget.”

Egypt estimated the average price of oil in the current year’s budget (2023-2024) at $80 per barrel, and expects the value of petroleum subsidies to reach about 119 billion pounds.

“We are a net energy importing country. It is true that we are an oil producer, but our production is less than our consumption, and therefore we import crude oil and petroleum materials such as gasoline and diesel. Therefore, the rise in oil prices has a major impact on us and adds a burden to the state,” Al-Mulla said.

Al-Mulla explained, “The government cannot transmit the increase in the cost of fuel directly to the consumer, within a few days or weeks, so as not to affect inflation, but what happens is that the state intervenes through support until a balance is achieved between the cost and the consumer price.”

“We hope that oil prices will be within a reasonable level of between $75 and $80 per barrel, in order to help developing and oil-importing countries, as high prices in general have negative effects on net importing countries,” according to Al-Mulla.