The Attorney General in Egypt, Hamada Al-Sawy, had previously ordered the transfer of the accused, Mohamed Adel, to the Criminal Court. To prosecute him for what was attributed to him of premeditatedly killing the victim student (Naira), where he intended to kill her, followed her until he got her in front of Mansoura University, surprised her with a knife, stabbed her with several stab wounds, and slaughtered her with the intention of taking her life, and the referral decision came after 48 hours after the accident.

And the Egyptian Public Prosecution had established evidence before the accused from the testimony of 25 witnesses, including students, university security personnel, and workers in shops in the vicinity of the incident, who confirmed that they saw the accused when it was committed, led by female colleagues of the victim who were with her when the accused surprised her, and others threatened them when they tried to defend her during His assault on her, as well as the victim’s family and friends, who confirmed that the accused was regularly subjected and threatened with harm because of her refusal to marry him after he proposed to her, and his attempt more than once to force her to do so, which forced them to write several reports against the perpetrator.

Days before the incident, the accused sought to communicate with the victim to find out the timing of her independence on the bus she used to ride to the university, and she refused his answer, all confirming the accused’s determination to kill the victim, and the owner of the company that owns the bus confirmed his knowledge of its employees following the accused victim on the bus that She used her independence to the university