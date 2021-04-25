Egypt decided to end the school year for students in the transfer years, without students of general certificates, at the end of this month, at a time when the number of daily cases of Covid-19 increases.

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education said today, Sunday, that it made the decision “after consulting with the Prime Minister and the relevant agencies, headed by the Ministry of Health and Population.”

In a statement, she added that the decision applies to “transportation years from kindergarten to the second grade of secondary school.” It excluded from the decision the preparatory and secondary certificates, but made it optional for students to attend schools until the exam dates. It also excluded foreign schools from the decision.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 912 new cases of Coronavirus and 39 deaths, compared to 884 infections and 45 deaths the previous day.