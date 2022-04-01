Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian authorities are close to reopening the historic Al-Hussein Mosque in the capital, Cairo, after development and renovation works as part of a project to transform it into the so-called Egyptian Mosque.

The Egyptian Minister of Endowments, Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa, said that the Al-Hussein Mosque receives worshipers on the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan, corresponding to the eighth of this April, after the completion of development and renovation work.

Jumaa stressed the application of the necessary precautionary measures in the mosque in order to preserve the worshipers after its reopening.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments, the development work included the mosque’s floors, walls and ceilings. The foundations and surrounding soil were also treated to ensure their safety, and the cost of renovating the historic mosque amounted to 150 million pounds.

The mosque was also provided with a new system for monitoring cameras and raising the efficiency of its security systems, including the installation of fire alarms, with a review of all water, electricity and air-conditioning systems to repair what was broken, and installing some modern equipment to upgrade the mosque’s infrastructure.

The Ministry of Endowments had closed the mosque completely to worshipers last month to speed up the development process and put the final touches before reopening it to worshipers, as the mosque witnesses a turnout from the residents of Cairo and the governorates to spend Tarawih prayers there every year.

The development of the Al-Hussein Mosque is part of the Historic Cairo project to develop and renovate the Old Cairo area and all its aspects of Islamic heritage, in order to restore that area to its former era as one of the most important tourist attractions in the Egyptian capital.

In addition to the mosques, the facade of 50 residential buildings will be developed in that area to unify their shape in line with the nature of the heritage area.

The plan also includes the development of all historical mosques located in the Old Cairo area, including the mosques of Sayyida Zainab and Sayeda Nafiyah.