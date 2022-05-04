Cairo (WAM)

The Egyptian archaeological mission working in Jabal Al-Haridi, Sohag Governorate, Arab Republic of Egypt, succeeded in uncovering one of the checkpoints and observation points from the era of King Ptolemy III, a temple and about 85 tombs from the Ptolemaic era.

Dr. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, explained that the discovered checkpoint is a mud-brick building called the Tower House, which was built with the aim of inspection, monitoring, tight traffic between the borders of regions, tax collection, and securing ships and navigation in the Nile.

He added that the discovered temple was dedicated to the goddess Isis, and it dates back to the era of King Ptolemy III “Eurgtis”, and extends 33 meters long and 14 meters wide, with an axis from north to south.

During the excavations, the mission found on the northern side of the temple a limestone purification basin and a votive plaque for the temple. On the northern side, they found 5 ostraca with inscriptions in the Demotic script, in addition to 38 coins dating back to the Roman era and a small part of a limestone column, in addition to To the detection of some animal bones, which showed through their study that they represented the food of the priests of the temple.

Inside the tombs dating back to the Ptolemaic era, 30 mummies cards were found. They were considered as a burial permit written in ancient Greek only, hieratic and demotic scripts with the remains of human remains and mummies. These cards usually include the name of the deceased, the name of his father or mother, his home, profession, and age at death, in addition to To some supplications for the ancient Egyptian deities.

The mission also carried out some documentation work for a group of quarries on the site, including a quarry of King Ramses III of the nineteenth dynasty, where the mission cleaned it and strengthened the rock painting of Ramses III, which was mentioned in the Haris papyrus that King Ramses III dispatched 38 skilled quarry workers to this site. The area (Jebel Haridi) for cutting stones to build a temple for him in the tenth region, in addition to three Ptolemaic quarries for each of Ptolemy III, IV, V and Ptolemy XII, which proves that the area of ​​Jabal Haridi was a source of stones in the Ptolemaic era due to the quality of stones in this site.

