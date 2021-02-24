The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 633 new cases of Coronavirus and 39 deaths, compared with 623 cases and 51 deaths yesterday.

“The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Tuesday is 179,407 cases, including 138,683 cases that have been cured and 10443 deaths,” said Khaled Mujahid, a ministry spokesman, in a statement.

Egypt received this morning, Tuesday, 300,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinopharm, according to the Ministry of Health.