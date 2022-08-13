Gamal Negm, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, confirmed that what was reported about Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer’s resignation from his position is incorrect.

Negm said – in statements carried by the Egyptian state-run Middle East News Agency – that the governor’s term ends in November of next year 2023, explaining that according to the constitution, the assignment and continuation of the governor is carried out by a decision of the President of the Republic only.

The First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt explained that such fabricated rumors negatively affect the Central Bank and banks, and are motivated by the purposes, interests and ambitions of those behind their promotion, especially in light of the great role played by the Central Bank in protecting about 9 trillion pounds, representing citizens’ deposits that It is maintained in accordance with strict and strict supervisory rules by the Central Bank of Egypt.

He pointed out that these deposits reached such huge rates during the governor’s period of work at the Central Bank since 2004, as he contributed over 19 years to leading the reform process in the banking sector, which included all banks, which led to them regaining their solvency to play an important and major role in the process. development.

He pointed out that the Governor of the Central Bank, Tarek Amer, also played a major role in setting the rules of international governance, by restructuring all banks, including the Central Bank of Egypt, which he contributed to developing to raise its performance to international levels.

He stressed that the Central Bank, under the leadership of Tarek Amer, succeeded in building a strong foreign exchange reserve that contributed to increasing confidence in the Egyptian economy, and according to the indicators of last July, the indicators of foreign exchange rates doubled, pointing out that talking about a failure has become unrealistic, and that the foreign exchange gap The dollar gap has vanished and decreased from $3.9 billion last February to only $400 million last July thanks to the decisions of the Central Bank to regulate imports, stressing that there is no cause for concern regarding the repayment of external debt installments, and it is not possible for the Central Bank to To make a significant reduction in foreign exchange rates in the next stage, based on these developments.

The First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt appealed to the media not to circulate some of the banned names on the lists of the banking supervision sector at the Central Bank of Egypt, in order to preserve the integrity and reputation of the Egyptian banking sector.

And Tariq Amer, Governor of the Central Bank, chaired, last Tuesday, the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, in light of the practice of his usual work.

Tariq Amer assumed his duties as governor of the Central Bank by a decision of the President of the Republic in November 2015, before the President issued a decision to renew him for a second term from November 2019 to November 2023.