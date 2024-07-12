Hassan Al-Warfali (Gaza, Cairo)

Egypt denied the existence of security arrangements with Israel regarding the border with Gaza. This came as Israeli media announced that Tel Aviv had agreed to a partial withdrawal from the “Philadelphi” border axis with Egypt.

Egyptian media quoted a high-level source as saying that there is no truth to what is being circulated about the existence of security arrangements between Egypt and Israel regarding the borders with the Gaza Strip.

This comes in response to what was reported by Israeli media outlets, citing informed sources, who said that Israeli and Egyptian negotiators are holding talks on establishing a high-tech electronic surveillance system on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

In addition, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted informed sources on the negotiations as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement regarding not withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt does not reflect the ongoing deliberations in Cairo and Doha.

The sources added that Israel has already agreed to a “partial withdrawal” from the Philadelphi Corridor, in exchange for the construction of an underground barrier, noting that Tel Aviv is awaiting the Palestinian factions’ response regarding the corridor.

Hours earlier, Netanyahu said a Reuters report that Tel Aviv was discussing the possibility of withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor was “completely false news.”

In another context, US President Joe Biden said that his country has been working for months to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, return prisoners, and move towards achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.

Biden added during a press conference in Washington, DC, early yesterday morning, that the Palestinians and Israel accepted a framework he proposed for reaching a ceasefire agreement that is currently being negotiated with Qatari and Egyptian mediation and assistance from the United States.

He explained that his administration is making progress towards reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and that he is determined to reach this agreement and put an end to this war, “which must end now.”