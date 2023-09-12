Today, Tuesday, Egypt declared three days of mourning in solidarity with the victims of the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the earthquake and hurricane in Morocco and Libya. The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said in a statement published on the Presidency’s Facebook page today: “President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extends his sincere condolences in his name and in the name of the Egyptian people for the victims of the humanitarian catastrophe in Morocco and Libya.” The spokesman pointed out, “Declaring three days of mourning in Egypt in solidarity with our brothers in Morocco and Libya, for the victims of the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the earthquake in Morocco and the hurricane in Libya.”