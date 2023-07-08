The Dakahlia Security Directorate had received a notification of the existence of a state of panic in the nightclubs designated for vacationers in Gamasa, after an accident occurred and people with injuries and fractures between the ages of 14 and 34 years old fell, so that the police forces and ambulances immediately went to the desired area.

Ayman Ezzat, head of the city of Gamasa, told Sky News Arabia: “Minutes after the accident, we sent 7 cases of the injured to Gamasa Hospital, and two cases to Al-Azhar University Hospital in Damietta, as they quickly received the necessary first aid and obtained adequate medical care.”

Ezzat confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that official reports have been issued against those responsible for the nightclubs and the issuance of an official decision to cut off the electricity supply to those places to prevent their use, in addition to withdrawing their licenses and closing them until the investigations are completed and the causes leading to the accident are found.

And the head of the city of Gamasa added to “Sky News Arabia”: “A committee was also formed from industrial security and civil protection and a number of competent authorities, including the Ministry of Environment, in order to conduct a full inspection of all nightclubs in the city and to ensure that all safety requirements are followed.”

And Ezzat indicated to “Sky News Arabia” that the preliminary investigations proved that the owners of the amusement parks are working in violation without obtaining the approvals of the industrial security, which works to inspect all the games to identify their quality and the validity of their various parts, and to ensure that they do not harm citizens.

After the incident of the Gamasa amusement park, Ayman Mukhtar, the governor of Dakahlia, directed the heads of the various cities to review the licenses of the amusement parks within each city, to examine all the games carefully through a specialized team, and to confiscate them in the event of industrial errors or malfunctions in order to protect children.

And Ezzat goes on to “Sky News Arabia,” the city witnesses a heavy turnout of vacationers throughout the summer months, as we received about 3 million people on the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday, and safety and security measures cannot be tolerated, whether in areas designated for games or beaches. ‏

And the head of the city of Gamasa concludes his speech to “Sky News Arabia”: “We are following, moment by moment, the health status of the injured in order to provide all medical supplies, overcome obstacles, and provide them with means of comfort until they recover and return to their families after that difficult night.”