The beginning was when the sorcerer deluded his victims into decoding magic, and took advantage of several people in his tricks to defraud citizens and seize their money, by announcing the methods of charlatanism and sorcery on social networking sites and some satellite channels.

The Egyptian security services arrested the charlatan Ayman Abu Saree and 3 other charlatans, in a campaign launched by the Public Funds Department, on charges of defrauding citizens and seizing their money in the governorates of Giza, Gharbia, Sharqiya, and Sohag.

“Dajjal Faisal” was not the first case during the past months. At the end of last month, a gang specialized in charlatanism and sorcery was seized within the Sharkia Governorate.

shocking number

In the same context, Walid Hindi, a mental health consultant, confirms that nearly 63 percent of Egyptians believe in superstitions, according to statistics, adding that 50 percent of women believe in the ability to solve their problems by resorting to charlatans, due to socialization factors.

And the mental health consultant explains, during his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that such practices are considered superstitious thinking patterns that lead to a person’s conviction in witchcraft, as there is no scientific and logical explanation for linking the cause to the effect.

For his part, Swilam Gouda, Professor of Economics at Ain Shams University, confirms that the phenomenon of Egyptians resorting to charlatans and charlatans is not related to an economic or social level, but rather to awareness and the cultural level of the individual in society.

Sweilem added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that resorting to witchcraft and sorcery is religiously and societally rejected, and that science provides solutions to health and psychological problems away from magic and sorcery.

Reasons and motives

In a related context, Reham Abdel Rahman, a mental health and counseling consultant, commented on the psychological and social motives for Egyptians resorting to charlatanism and sorcery.

Reham Abdel Rahman said that some individuals resort to witches and charlatans; With the aim of taking revenge on certain people, and these individuals psychologically suffer from personality disorders that prevent them from facing matters with patience, flexibility, psychological toughness, and contentment with fate.

The mental health and family counseling consultant stresses the need to address this problem by emphasizing the role of Al-Azhar, religious media and rhetoric in educating people about the dangers of witchcraft and temptation behind charlatanism and sorcery.

Abdel Rahman confirms that charlatanism and sorcery did not remain the same as they were in the race; Rather, social media platforms have become a platform for these charlatans and they have come to call themselves “spiritual healers” to attract many and many victims and those looking for a solution to their psychological and social problems.

And she continued, “The charlatan is taking other forms other than previously recognized, through the pictures published on social networking sites, and what is known as black magic, which is one of the most dangerous types of magic, in addition to the magic of separating spouses.”

Reham Abdel Rahman, a mental health consultant, refers to a village called Al-Sahrah Village in one of the governorates of Egypt. Due to the spread of quackery and sorcery as an example of the extent of the growing phenomenon.

Walid Hindi agrees in this regard, stressing that there are 366 mausoleums in Sohag governorate that women who have delayed childbearing go to, as they believe that this visit will solve the problem.

effective role

Reham, a mental health and family counseling consultant, called for the necessity of addressing this problem by emphasizing the role of Al-Azhar, religious media and rhetoric in educating people about the dangers of witchcraft and witches and drifting behind charlatans and sorcery.

She stressed the importance of the role of the audio-visual media in shedding light on these negative phenomena, as well as emphasizing the role of the family in education.

And she demanded the necessity of putting in place deterrent laws for everyone who tempts himself to do these bad acts of charlatans and charlatans and their supporters to curb this scourge.