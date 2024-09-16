The Public Prosecution referred Fattouh to the competent criminal court on charges of manslaughter and drug use.
This came after an accident that occurred on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, where the player hit a police officer with his car, resulting in his death.
Fattouh was on his way back to Cairo, accompanied by his colleague, Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi.
Fattouh was referred to the prosecution while Sobhi left, because the car was the car of the left back of the white team, and because he was not in the driver’s seat.
Public Prosecution Statement
- I ordered Public Prosecution By referral Ahmed Mohamed Abou El Fotouh Known as “Fattouh” – football player – to Criminal Court Specialized, on charges of marijuana use and manslaughter.
- The Public Prosecution issued a statement saying that Fattouh will be tried “for what is attributed to him of possessing the narcotic substance hashish with the intent to use it, and for causing the accidental killing of the victim (Sayed Ahmed Al-Sayed) while driving a car under the influence of drugs and in a condition that results in danger.”
- According to the statement, “the Public Prosecution’s investigations proved that the accused drove his car on one of the coastal roads at a tremendous speed exceeding the legal speed limit while under the influence of hashish, and hit the victim as he was crossing the road.”
- He added, “The victim’s body parts were scattered inside the car and on the sides of the road, and he died.”
- The statement pointed out that “the Forensic Medicine Authority report confirmed that the sample taken from the accused contained the aforementioned narcotic substance.”
