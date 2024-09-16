The Public Prosecution referred Fattouh to the competent criminal court on charges of manslaughter and drug use.

This came after an accident that occurred on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, where the player hit a police officer with his car, resulting in his death.

Fattouh was on his way back to Cairo, accompanied by his colleague, Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi.

Fattouh was referred to the prosecution while Sobhi left, because the car was the car of the left back of the white team, and because he was not in the driver’s seat.

Public Prosecution Statement