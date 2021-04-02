Egypt could ask around billion dollars of compensation after the container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, causing serious consequences on intercontinental maritime traffic.

The highest authority of the canal warned last Wednesday that the ship and its cargo will not be able to leave the country in case the issue reaches court.

Lieutenant General Ossama Rabei, head of the channel authority, said during a telephone interview with a television program that the figure includes the cost of the rescue operation, traffic stoppage and lost transit fees for the week that Ever Given blocked the passage on the Suez Canal.

An aerial image of how the ship Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal. Photo: DPA

“It is the right of the country,” Rabei said, without specifying who would be responsible for paying the compensation. He added that before the incident, the canal authorities and the ship’s owners had a good relationship.

The massive freighter currently sits on one of the canal’s lakes as it carries carried out an investigation into the grounding, according to the authorities and administrators of the vessel.

On Thursday, Ever Given’s technical management company, Bernard Schulte Shipmanagement, stated via email to The Associated Press that the ship’s crew was cooperating with authorities in their investigation into what led him to run aground.

He explained that the Suez Canal Authority investigators were given access to the Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a ship’s black box.

Image of the machinery working at the site where the container ship Ever Given ran aground, in the Suez Canal, Egypt. Photo: DPA

Rabei said that if the investigation goes smoothly and an agreement is reached on the amount of compensation, the freighter will be able to resume its journey without problems.

However, if the issue of financial compensation is litigated, then the Ever Given and its cargo valued at about $ 3.5 billion will not be able to leave Egypt, he told the television program.

The litigation could be complex, given that the vessel is owned by a Japanese company, operated by a Taiwanese carrier and is under the Panamanian flag.

Last Monday, a fleet of tugboats took advantage of the high tide and managed to pull the bulging bow of the Ever Given, which is the size of a skyscraper, from the sandy shore of the canal, where it had been firmly stuck a week before.

The obstruction created a massive traffic jam at this vital step. As a consequence, stopped an equivalent of 9,000 million dollars a day in global trade, and supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic were strained.

Source: agencies