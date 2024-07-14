Cairo (Union)

Egypt announced its continued efforts to help the Libyan parties reach an agreement, enhance the internal solution process, and respect state institutions. This came during the talks held yesterday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Badr Abdel Aati, with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United Nations Mission in Libya, Stephane Khoury. The two sides discussed ways of cooperation between them to reach a solution to the crisis in Libya. Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Abdel Aati held a meeting with Khoury during her visit to Cairo, and expressed to her the Egyptian side’s aspiration to enhance cooperation with the United Nations Mission to Libya, which would contribute to the success of its mission in a manner that serves efforts to reach a solution to the crisis in Libya.

Abdel-Ati pointed out that Egypt will continue its efforts to help the Libyan parties reach an agreement and strengthen the Libyan-Libyan solution path, and ensure respect for state institutions, in order to achieve the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, stressing the need for all foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya within a specific time frame, in a way that preserves the unity, safety and stability of Libya.

For her part, Khoury expressed her intention to closely coordinate and work together with Egypt, within the framework of the unity of purpose related to achieving lasting stability in all Libyan territories, in light of the main and pivotal Egyptian role in the region aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis in accordance with the relevant international determinants and resolutions.

In another context, it was announced yesterday that the search and rescue ship “Geo Barents”, operated by Doctors Without Borders, arrived at the port of Salerno in southern Italy, carrying 99 migrants who were rescued in two operations off the coast of Libya this week, including 53 children and minors, 37 of whom were unaccompanied.

These migrants, who include 34 men and 12 women, come from several countries, including Arab and African countries.