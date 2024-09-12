Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi confirmed yesterday that Egypt’s efforts, in cooperation with Qatar and the United States, will continue to enhance the chances of calm by reaching an agreement to immediately cease fire in the Gaza Strip.

This came during the meeting of the Egyptian President with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya in Cairo, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

Al-Sisi pointed out that Egypt’s efforts, in cooperation and partnership with Qatar and the United States, will continue to enhance the chances of calm by reaching an agreement to cease fire immediately, allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and stopping the regional escalation.

The Egyptian President appreciated the Kuwaiti positions in support of the Palestinian cause, while the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister praised the pivotal Egyptian role in efforts to restore stability in the region.

It was also agreed to stress the need for all parties to exercise responsibility to stop the bloodshed and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The day before yesterday, Egyptian media quoted a high-level source as saying, “The Doha talks to calm things down have concluded, and the talks were serious and represent a sign of hope for the end of the crisis.”

For months, Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been leading indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but they have not resulted in an agreement.

In another context, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Badawi, yesterday condemned the Israeli army’s renewed bombing of a school affiliated with UNRWA, calling on the international community to hold it accountable.

Al-Badawi said in a statement that “the international community must take the necessary measures within international law to hold the occupation accountable for its illegal crimes and the policy of collective punishment it is pursuing against the defenceless residents of Gaza and the entire Palestinian people.”

He added, “It is necessary for the international community to take a firm stance towards the Israeli army to stop the ongoing violations it is systematically committing against the brotherly Palestinian people, which have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians.”

In turn, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, expressed his fear yesterday of further regional escalation due to the war in Gaza.

The National News Agency quoted Borrell as saying during a press conference with the Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib in Beirut, that “the full implementation of Resolution 1701 should pave the way for a comprehensive settlement, including the demarcation of the land borders.”

Borrell said: “We want to reduce military escalation and we call on all parties to follow this approach,” calling on “all Lebanese leaders to work for the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese and not the interest of anyone else.”