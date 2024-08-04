The Egyptian team won 34-27 against Argentina, confirming its place in second place in the Iron Group, during the handball competitions in the Olympics.

Thus, the Egyptian team ended the group stage with three victories over Hungary, Norway and Argentina, a draw against France, and a defeat against Denmark.

The Egyptian team qualified for the quarter-finals, where it will face Germany or Slovenia in the next round.

The Egyptian team aspires to win an Olympic medal, especially after losing the bronze medal in the last match during the last Tokyo Olympics.