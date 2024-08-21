Cairo (Union)

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdel Aati confirmed yesterday that the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip is the main reason for the escalation of tensions and confrontation in the region.

This came in a phone call received by Minister Abdel-Ati from Penny Wong, Australian Foreign Minister, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The spokesman said in a press statement that the two ministers discussed a number of regional issues, most notably the war in Gaza, where Wong praised the Egyptian role since the outbreak of the crisis and the tireless Egyptian efforts aimed at a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Minister Abdel-Ati reviewed the intensive Egyptian efforts in cooperation with the American and Qatari sides, with the aim of stopping the war immediately and ending the human suffering of the Palestinian people, stressing Egypt’s position rejecting the Israeli escalation policies, the policy of assassinations and the violation of the sovereignty of states.

He pointed out that these policies will not serve the interests of any of the parties, and will only lead to fueling the conflict in a way that makes it difficult to contain the crisis, reviewing the outcome of the contacts that Egypt has made with the various parties to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region and to achieve calm and self-control.