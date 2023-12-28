Egypt confirmed that it has presented Hamas and Israel with a three-phase plan to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but so far neither party has responded. This was stated by the head of the Egyptian state press office, Diaa Rashwan, specifying in a statement that Cairo “has presented a proposal that seeks to get closer to the positions of the parties with the aim of putting an end to the shedding of Palestinian blood, stopping the aggression against the Gaza Strip and restore peace and stability in the region.'' On the Internet page of the Egyptian presidency we read that ''the plan was developed after listening to the positions of the parties involved. The proposal includes three phases one after the other and bound to conclude with a ceasefire''.

At the same time, “everything related to the Palestinian government is a purely Palestinian issue and subject to discussion between Palestinian parties”, in apparent reference to Israel's declarations on the need to “eradicate” Hamas in Gaza. “Egypt confirms that it has not received any response to the proposed framework from the parties involved“, said Rashwan, underlining that “once the responses have been received, the proposal will be elaborated in detail and announced to all Egyptian and Arab countries and to international public opinion”.

What does the Egyptian plan include?

Egypt suggests three-stage ceasefire. The first involves an initial temporary ceasefire lasting one to two weeks, two Egyptian security sources said. And this could be renewed. During the first 10 days of the humanitarian truce, Hamas will release all women, children and elderly people held captive. In exchange, Israel would release an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners in the same categories, stop all fighting, withdraw tanks from inhabited territories and allow the delivery of medical and food aid, fuel and cooking gas. In this phase, the return of people living in the northern Gaza Strip will also be allowed.

The second phase of the ceasefire drawn up by Egypt requires Hamas militiamen to release all the Israeli soldiers kidnapped on 7 October. In exchange, Israel is expected to release another group of Palestinians who are held in its prisons. At this stage it is also expected that the parties will exchange the bodies of the victims held since October 7. The third and final phase could last a month, according to Egyptian plans. And pending negotiations it will see the release of all the hostages still in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. In exchange, Israel will withdraw tanks from the Gaza Strip and both sides will stop all hostile activities.

But Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have held separate talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo, will not stop fighting until Israeli “aggression” ends. This was reported by Egyptian sources in Cairo and confirmed by Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, during a press conference in Lebanon. ''Many proposals are presented and we deal with them on the basis that we want a complete end to the aggression and not temporary truces. We are open to ideas that could lead to this,” Hamdan clarified. Furthermore, Hamas and Islamic Jihad insist that a hostage-detainee exchange agreement should lead to the release of all Palestinians currently in Israeli prisons.” All for all,” stressed a senior Islamic Jihad official.

During the talks conducted by Egypt with Hamas and Islamic Jihad it was also the hypothesis of a post-war administration of Gaza was raised. Palestinian officials have said the issue is not part of or a condition of a proposed ceasefire. The plan developed by Egypt calls for talks to be held to form a government of technocrats who will manage humanitarian aid and the post-war reconstruction of Gaza, as well as organize legislative elections. The final phase of the proposal involves a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip to allow the return of displaced people.

The plan was presented by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a meeting he had in recent hours in Cairo with King Abdullah II of Jordan, one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause. The quantity of humanitarian aid that will be delivered and the speed with which distribution will take place will make a real difference in alleviating the suffering of the population of the Gaza Strip, underlined the Egyptian presidential spokesman, Ahmed Fahmy.

Al-Sisi and King Abdullah confirmed their total rejection of any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause or to displace Palestinians outside or inside their territories. The two leaders called for a serious push towards a political path for a just and comprehensive solution, leading to the creation of an independent Palestinian state according to the borders of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital as provided for by the relevant international resolutions.