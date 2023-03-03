The statement indicated that these statements represent a dangerous and unacceptable incitement to violence, which contradicts all laws, customs and moral values, and lacks the responsibility that any official holding an official position should have.

The statement also affirmed the Egyptian position calling for the need to stop provocative or inciting actions against the Palestinian people, and to put an end to unilateral measures, with the aim of achieving calm between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and preparing the environment for the resumption of the peace process on the basis of the principle of the two-state solution and the resolutions of international legitimacy, as this is that. The only way to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the region, and to establish an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli statements

The Minister of Finance in the Israeli occupation government, Bezalel Smotrich, said on Wednesday that the village of Hawara must be erased from existence.

Smotrich added that “the State of Israel must do this, not its individuals,” referring to the settlers who attacked Hawara, burning dozens of homes and hundreds of cars, and injuring dozens of Palestinian citizens.

For his part, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that the comments of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in which he called on them to “erase” the Palestinian village of Hawara, are “abhorrent, irresponsible and disgusting.”

After his statements about the need to erase the Palestinian village of Hawara, Smotrich issued a statement saying that the media had misinterpreted his statements without retracting his call to erase the village.

“I talked about how Hawwara became a hostile village that turned into a terrorist site,” Smotrich said, adding that fistfighting is forbidden.

He continued, “I support the disproportionate response of the Israeli army and security forces to every terrorist act, including the ‘deportation of terrorist families’.”