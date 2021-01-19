Egypt condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent brutal attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which targeted two judges working for the Supreme Court in Kabul, and resulted in their death.

This came, in a statement issued today, Tuesday, by a spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The statement affirmed that Egypt, government and people, stand with the government and people of friendly Afghanistan in facing the series of brutal attacks that the country has recently been subjected to, and in confronting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

A spokesman for the Supreme Court in Afghanistan announced last Sunday that unidentified gunmen assassinated two female judges working for the Supreme Court.