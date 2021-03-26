Friday, March 26, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egypt condemns the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

by admin
March 26, 2021
in World
0


Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Egypt today, Friday, expressed its condemnation of the attacks launched by the Houthi movement on southwestern Saudi Arabia.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt expressed its “deep condemnation and disapproval of the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of civilian areas and vital installations in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was yesterday via a number of bombed aircraft, as well as targeting the petroleum products distribution station in Jizan with a projectile.”
“Egypt condemns once again the Houthi militia’s cowardly hostile actions towards the kingdom’s lands, vital and civilian facilities, and its energy supplies,” the statement said, despite Saudi sincere efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.
The statement added, “Egypt reaffirms its solidarity and stand by the government and people with Saudi Arabia in facing these sinful acts, and its support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and stability.”

Source: Agencies

.
#Egypt #condemns #Houthi #attacks #Saudi #Arabia

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Former flight attendant confessed to harassing flight attendant at work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.