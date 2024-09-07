The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, condemned the killing of the activist of Turkish origin, Aysinur Ece, south of Nablus, by Israeli forces, in a new episode of the ongoing Israeli attacks. He offered his sincere condolences to the government and people of the sisterly state of Turkey.”

The statement added that “this crime is a new example of the daily Israeli violations against Palestinian civilians and those who stand in solidarity with them, in addition to what they face in terms of all forms of violence and disregard for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The White House said it was deeply disturbed by Iggy’s death and called on Israel to investigate the incident.

For its part, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ece was shot in the head and accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of causing her death.

Palestinian officials described her as a 26-year-old activist from Seattle who holds dual U.S.-Turkish citizenship.

The Israeli military said its forces shot a man it described as a “main instigator” who posed a threat by throwing stones at soldiers.

He said he was investigating reports that a foreign woman “was killed as a result of gunfire in the area. Details of the incident and the circumstances in which she was injured are under review.”

Netanyahu’s office has not yet commented on the incident.

“The American activist arrived at the hospital in a very critical condition with a head injury. We tried to resuscitate her, but unfortunately her death was announced,” Fouad Nafaa, director of Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, told Reuters.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that the incident occurred during a protest march by activists in the town of Beita, near the city of Nablus, which has witnessed repeated attacks by settlers.

The most prominent reactions to the killing of Eiji

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savitt said in a statement that Washington was “deeply troubled by the tragic death of an American citizen” in the West Bank on Friday.

“We have contacted the Israeli government to request more information and demand an investigation into the incident,” Savit explained.

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said that Iggy is the third American citizen killed in the West Bank since October 7, adding that President Joe Biden’s administration “has not done enough to achieve justice and accountability on their behalf. If the Netanyahu government will not seek justice for Americans, the U.S. Department of Justice should do so.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Ece’s killing and said in a social media post that Turkey “will continue to work on every platform to stop Israel’s policy of occupation and genocide.”