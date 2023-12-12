Egyptians went to the polls this Tuesday, December 12, for the third and final day of voting to elect their future president. Current head of state and former general Abdelfatah al-Sisi is expected to renew his mandate with a landslide victory in the absence of real competition. Opposition observers reported several irregularities, including bribery of voters.

Egypt celebrated its last day of voting in the presidential elections this Tuesday, December 12. Current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is expected to remain in power for the third consecutive term, since 2014.

The current president faces three other candidates of different signs, which, according to the ruling party, shows the “serious path of the State towards democratic transformation, partisan pluralism and political competitiveness.”

However, these three candidates are largely unknown to the population. His biggest opponent withdrew from his candidacy in October, denouncing attacks on his supporters by officials. The National Electoral Authority (ANE) rejected these accusations.

Many Egyptians have shown little interest in the elections.

“I'm not going to vote because I'm fed up with this country,” Hossam, a 27-year-old taxi driver, told Reuters, saying his quality of life has deteriorated under Al-Sisi's rule. “When real elections are held, I will go to vote,” he added.

For the authorities, the objective of these elections was to maximize the participation of the 67 million Egyptians called to the polls in order to legitimize the result of the elections. The local media, controlled by those in power, carried out a major campaign to urge citizens to vote out of “national duty.”

According to the ANE, participation had already reached 45% on Monday, celebrating a “large influx” of “unprecedented” voters. In the last elections, in 2018, participation exceeded 41% and Al-Sisi triumphed with 97% of the votes.

Election officials count ballots inside a polling station used as a polling station and counting center, during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, December 12, 2023. REUTERS – MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

However, manipulation by the ruling party Mustaqbal al Watan (Future of the Homeland) was reported to appear high participation, as reported by observers of two opposition candidates.

At the Gamaiya al Jairiya polling station, in the center of the capital, about 50 children, who would have been recruited by the Mustaqbal al Watan party, queued to pretend that there was a large turnout due to the presence of few voters at the voting center. .

“These children have been called by Mustaqbal al Watan to make noise and show that there are people,” Hossam, an observer of the candidate Abdel Sanad Yamama, told EFE.

Allegations of major irregularities

Some of the reported irregularities were cash bribes and free food for going to vote.

According to Hossam and voters consulted by EFE, organizations related to Al-Sisi paid 200 Egyptian pounds (the equivalent of $6.5) to people to go vote in some impoverished neighborhoods of the capital.

“I have come to support Al Sisi… and for the 200 pounds. I am going to vote and then I am going to see how to get those 200 pounds,” a voter told the EFE news agency from a polling station in the center of the capital. .

According to several of the voters, these distributions were carried out discreetly in some businesses. At the Gamaiya al Jairiya polling station, the distribution of money was even done inside the voting center on the first day of the election, according to Hossam, something that those responsible for Mustaqbal al Watan denied.

Vehicles pass near banners supporting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for the presidential elections, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, December 10, 2023. © AP / Amr Nabil

Finally, the ruling party made many buses available to transport voters for free, something that tuk-tuk drivers, a motorized tricycle for passengers, were also instructed to do.

“The trips to the centers are free, I still make between 20 and 30 each day and I think it's good because everyone has to express their opinion,” Mohamed, one of the tuk-tuk drivers, told EFE, who assured that ” will negotiate the price” of his services with the party after the elections.

Critics of the Government described the elections as a “farce” and denounced the Government's repression of opponents. something that international observers have also criticized.

These elections took place in the midst of a major economic crisis and the war between Hamas and Israel, regarding which Al-Sisi has repeatedly said that he would not allow the arrival of Palestinians to his country.

Al-Sisi came to power in 2013 after the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi, who had won the Presidency a year after the overthrow of autocrat Hosni Mubarak. If his victory is confirmed, Al-Sisi is expected to begin a third presidential term that would last until 2030.

With EFE and Reuters