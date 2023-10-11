Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, confirmed this Wednesday morning (11) that the Egyptian government will collaborate with Brazil to remove Brazilians who asked for help to leave the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian territory is surrounded and under attack by the Israeli army after the start of Hamas terrorist attacks last weekend.

Vieira spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, by telephone, to plan an exit from Gaza across the territory’s southern border with Egypt, through the city of Rafah. A checkpoint in the locality is closed due to the bombings.

“I believe it will be the way to evacuate Brazilians who are in this conflicted region and at risk. That way, they will be safe and sound in Egyptian territory. We are working, therefore, to be able to inform the Egyptian government of the documentation and the time, day and time at which the bus would pass”, said the minister.

There are at least 50 Brazilians who have already contacted Itamaraty asking for help to leave Gaza, as reported earlier by the ministry’s secretary general, Maria Laura da Rocha. According to her, this is the government’s biggest concern at the moment. The speech took place shortly before the arrival of the first Brazilian rescue flight in Israel, during the early hours of the morning, at Brasília airport.

Itamaraty highlighted that the withdrawal of Brazilians from the Gaza Strip still needs to be coordinated with the Egyptian government and responsible authorities in the region. Although it has not been expressed by name, Hamas dominates the territory.

“The Representation Office in Ramallah remains in contact with Brazilians in the Gaza Strip and with the responsible authorities in the region,” said the ministry in a statement.

When traveling on the bus with Brazilians, when possible for safety reasons, there must be signage to indicate the purpose. This procedure is also yet to be agreed with the Egyptian government.

Since the attacks began last weekend, Itamaraty has already received around 2,700 requests for Brazilians to withdraw from the conflagrated areas of Israel and Gaza. The Brazilian government has already started carrying out the “Returning in Peace” rescue operation, with six flights this week alone and the forecast of bringing 900 citizens back.

The first flight landed in Brazil last night with 211 people, and the second arrived in Tel Aviv in the morning to repatriate another 210 citizens.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel has already killed more than two thousand people, including two Brazilians, young Ranani Glazer, 23, and Bruna Valeanu, 24, who were at an electronic music festival and which was one of the first sites attacked by Hamas during the offensive against Israeli territory. There is still a Brazilian missing.

This Wednesday morning (11), the Israeli army confirmed that there are Brazilians hostage in the hands of Hamas. The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented.