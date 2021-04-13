The container ship Ever Given, ran aground on March 23 in the Suez Canal (Egypt). EFE

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) claims compensation of 916 million dollars (767 million euros) from the owners of the container ship Ever given, as reported on Tuesday by the British insurer UK P&I Club. The ship blocked circulation through the canal since it was run aground and crossed in its waters on March 23, until it was refloated, after repeated attempts, almost a week later.

The insurer has used a statement in a statement that the Canal Authority, an Egyptian publicly owned company, “has not offered a detailed justification” for that claim, which includes an item of 300 million dollars (251 million euros) for “loss reputation ”and another $ 300 million as a“ salvage bonus ”.

“Despite the magnitude of the claim, which is largely unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating in good faith with the Authority,” the company indicates. Of Panamanian flag, the Ever given – which is less than three years old – is part of the fleet of the Taiwan-based shipping company Evergreen Marine Corp..

On April 12, a “generous and carefully studied offer” was made, details the firm, whose officials declare themselves “disappointed by the subsequent decision to retain the ship today.” “We are also disappointed by the comments made by the SCA that the ship will be held in Egypt until compensation is paid and that the crew will not be able to leave it during that time.” In the note, the insurer highlights that the blockade of the canal did not generate any “contamination” in the waters or cause any injuries. He also emphasizes that when the event occurred, the ship was “fully operational, without defects in its machinery” or “in its equipment.”

In a first estimate after the incident, the Suez Canal Authority estimated losses of between 12 and 15 million dollars (between 10 and 12.8 million euros) for each day that the Ever Given was blocking the maritime passage, generating a big boat jam. More than 400 vessels of different types came to accumulate in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea waiting to cross the channel, through which more than 10% of maritime trade passes around the world.

Held until payment

Hours later, an Egyptian court has ordered the retention of the Ever given, which is in the hands of the Egyptian authorities from which it was crossed in the canal. A source consulted by Efe on condition of anonymity said that the Ismailiya Economic Court yesterday made the decision that the ship remain detained in canal waters, where it has been since it was run aground on March 29.

According to the source of the Suez Canal Authority, this is an “official decision for the retention of the vessel legally”, a mere “official procedure” that does not change the situation of the vessel. Ever given, which is located in the area of ​​the Great Lake, at the intermediate point of the canal. The huge container ship, 400 meters long and with a capacity of more than 200,000 tons, underwent technical inspections to verify that it had not suffered damage and was scheduled to resume its course towards Rotterdam, but has remained in Egypt.