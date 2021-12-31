The ad featured local music star Amr Diab. In the video, sitting behind the wheel, he secretly photographed the ladies crossing the road through the rearview mirror

French carmaker Citroen withdrew an ad featuring Egyptian singer Amr Diab after being accused of promoting harassment of women in this way. In the announcement posted on Egyptian social media in early December, the 60-year-old pop star uses a camera installed in the car’s rearview mirror to secretly photograph a woman crossing in front of the vehicle. The woman clearly doesn’t give her consent to the photograph, but Diab is shown smiling at the image that appears on her phone and then invites her to join him in the car. The advertisement was spread on social media in a country where, according to a research by Arab Barometer, 90% of women between 18 and 39 years of age reported having been harassed within a year. Taking note of the criticisms that rained down on it, Citroen removed the advertising by presenting “sincere apologies to all the communities offended by this video”.