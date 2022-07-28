Reuters: Egypt canceled the contract for the supply of 240 tons of Ukrainian wheat

Egypt canceled contracts for the supply of 240 thousand tons of wheat from Ukraine, purchased in December 2021. The agency reports Reuters.

According to the agency, in December last year, the leadership of Egypt purchased grain from Kyiv at a price of 346 to 360 dollars per ton. In April 2022, Egypt began paying about $494.3 per ton. However, due to the situation in Ukraine, the booked cargo was never delivered.

It is noted that against this background, the Egyptian General Directorate for the Supply of Goods (GASC) “released from contractual obligations” the supplier companies Nibulon and Inerco.

At the same time, it is specified that another batch of wheat is in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. It is planned that the cargo will still be sent to Egypt after receiving permission from the port authorities.

Meeting in Istanbul

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on July 22 in Istanbul signed an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea through the ports of Yuzhny, Chernomorsk and Odessa. The ceremony was attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The deal lifted restrictions on the supply of Russian agricultural products to the world market and determined the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar explained that vessels with grain would be inspected in Ukrainian ports, and representatives of Turkey and the UN would be present during the inspection.

Vessels will be inspected in Ukrainian ports, representatives of Turkey and the UN will be present during the inspection Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister

On July 27, the Joint Coordinating Center began its work. It was created on the territory of the Turkish National Defense University, and is run by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, as well as employees of the United Nations (UN). At the same time, the military of Russia and Ukraine will meet only as needed and will work in different offices.

It is assumed that the dispatch of the first vessel loaded with Ukrainian grain may occur as early as this week.

food crisis

Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini called the Ukrainian grain deal a salvation for people around the world.

Nowhere consequences [продовольственного кризиса] are not felt more strongly than in communities already affected by armed conflict and climate shocks Robert Mardini director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Over the past six months, basic food prices in Sudan have increased by 187 percent compared to the same period in 2021, in Syria by 86 percent, in Yemen by 60 percent and in Ethiopia by 54 percent, according to the Red Cross.

At the same time, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that world hunger could be avoided by returning food from Russia and Ukraine, as well as Russian fertilizers, to the markets. It also requires keeping international trade open, he said.

We are at risk of starvation in many regions this year. The situation could be even worse next year. But we can avoid this disaster if we act now and if we act together to come up with bold and coordinated policies. See also New discovery improves lung cancer treatment António Guterres UN Secretary General

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, called the West’s speculation about Russia’s “hunger export” groundless. He pointed out that the difficult situation on the food market began to take shape precisely then, and the sanctions imposed against Russia “further exacerbated the negative trends.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic, miscalculations in planning, the previous economic downturn in a number of countries and rising inflation played a role in the crisis.