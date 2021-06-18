AFP

Cairo / 06.18.2021 10:21:57

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh shukri, he asked his Israeli counterpart today, Yair lapid, “to prevent the escalation of tension” between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, after Thursday the Israel Army will bomb targets of the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip for the second time this week.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Shukri asked Lapid in a telephone call “the need to avoid the escalation of tension between the two parties” and to “carry forward the reconstruction and development support efforts for the other Palestinian territories”, in reference to the West Bank.

Likewise, the head of Egyptian diplomacy transmitted to his counterpart “the importance of getting out of the current stagnation between the Palestinian and Israeli parties to launch a global negotiation process in order to guarantee the support of the pillars of stability in the region, “according to the note.

On the other hand, Shukri insisted that Egypt will continue to exercise its role as mediator between the two parties and will support “all efforts to achieve a just and permanent peace in the Middle East”, in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions. from the ONU.

In this regard, he said that Cairo “is interested in moving with practical and serious steps” to ensure security in the area.

The call came a day after the Israeli military bombed targets of the Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip for the second time this week. and after three days in a row of incendiary balloon launchesors from the enclave to its territory.

In the early morning of the 16th, an Israeli attack on the Palestinian enclave it broke a 25-day truce since the May conflagration.

The clashes ended on May 21 thanks to a “mutual, simultaneous and unconditional” truce, mediated mainly by Egypt – although Jordan, Qatar, the UN or the United States also played a role – after having caused 255 deaths in the Strip and 13 in Israel.

Egypt has traditionally been the main interlocutor between the Israeli government and the Palestinian militias, as well as between the different Palestinian factions.

