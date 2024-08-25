The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed its deep concern over the increasing escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli front, stressing the importance of concerted international and regional efforts to reduce tension and restore stability to the region.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement today, of the dangers of opening a new war front in Lebanon, stressing the need to preserve Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty, and avoid the region slipping into a state of comprehensive instability.

She pointed out that the rapid developments in southern Lebanon reflect her previous warnings about the repercussions of irresponsible escalation in the region, especially in light of the recent developments in the Gaza Strip crisis.

Egypt reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive ceasefire and ending the war in the Gaza Strip, to avoid further factors of instability and conflicts that threaten peace and security.