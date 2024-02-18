Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Egypt confirmed that the Cairo negotiations constitute the only path to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This came as international warnings continued of the consequences of launching any possible Israeli attack on the city of Rafah and its devastating effects on civilians.

The head of the Egyptian Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said in press statements that the “Cairo meetings” are the only path to reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the meetings will not stop.

Rashwan added, “The proposal that was formulated in Paris will continue to interact.”

Last week, Cairo hosted Western and Arab officials, in addition to an Israeli delegation, to discuss a prisoner and hostage exchange deal in light of a framework agreement drawn up by the same parties in talks in the French capital, Paris.

The first phase of the Paris proposal focuses on a 6-week truce, during which prisoners of women, children, and the elderly, especially civilian patients, will be exchanged.

In addition, United Nations officials warned of the possibility of carrying out a large-scale attack on the city of Rafah and its devastating effects on civilians.

United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said, “Military operations in Rafah may lead to a massacre in Gaza, and may leave the already fragile humanitarian operation on the verge of death.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations repeatedly repeated his calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, stressing the need for this to be the basis for decisive and irreversible steps towards achieving a two-state solution based on international law and United Nations resolutions.

In turn, France announced its strong rejection of the possible Israeli attack on the city of Rafah.

According to a statement issued by the French presidency yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the call, the two presidents discussed the situation in Gaza, and affirmed their determination to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, according to the statement.

They stressed the need to immediately increase the flow of aid to the people of Gaza, and to achieve this, they stressed the necessity of opening all crossings, including the port of Ashdod.

The statement stated, “Macron and Sisi affirmed their opposition to the Israeli attack on Rafah, which will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe on a new scale, and they reject the forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt, which will be considered a violation of international law and pose a risk of increasing regional tensions.”

The two presidents stressed the need to make efforts to end the crisis and begin the political process in a decisive and decisive manner in order to effectively implement the two-state solution.

In turn, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said yesterday that the possible Israeli attack on the city of Rafah “is unacceptable because the Palestinians have nowhere to go.”

“Protecting civilians is at the heart of everything we do,” Jolie said during a panel discussion at the German Research Center on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

She explained that the Israeli attack on the city of Rafah is unacceptable because the Palestinians have nowhere to go.

In addition, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, “The path toward security and stability for all in the region, including Israel, is through the establishment of a Palestinian state,” calling on the international community to focus on that.

During a discussion session entitled “Towards Stability and Peace in the Middle East: The Challenge of De-escalation,” on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed the importance of the ceasefire in Gaza, indicating that the priority must also be to end the humanitarian catastrophe occurring in sector.

He called for focusing on the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza, and increasing the access of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, according to what was reported by the Saudi News Agency, SPA.