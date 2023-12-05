Egypt’s Standard & Poor’s Global Purchasing Managers’ Index improved to 48.4 from 47.9 in October, but remained below the 50 level, which indicates growth in activity.

“As demand conditions continue to deteriorate amid inflationary pressures, non-oil companies in Egypt recorded the lowest level of confidence in future activity in the series’ history,” Standard & Poor’s Global said. Egypt’s corporate confidence sub-index was launched in 2012.

According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, Egypt’s annual inflation rate slowed to 35.5 percent in October, but remained near the country’s all-time high of 38 percent recorded the previous month.

Standard & Poor’s said business confidence was affected by the sharp increase in input costs, as they complained of a weak currency and a shortage of suppliers.

She added, “The data showed that expectations were only slightly positive, while the manufacturing and construction sectors slid into a pessimistic zone.”

Despite the rise in prices, the sub-index for new orders rose to 47.3 from 47.1 in October, and the production sub-index advanced to 47.2 from 46.4. The in-process orders index also rose to 51.1 from 50.6.