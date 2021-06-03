CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted for the sixth consecutive month in May, but at the slowest pace in three months, a survey showed on Thursday, while expectations for future growth rose to a three-year high.

Despite the rise IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index To 48.6 points, up from 47.7 points in April, it is still below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

“Although production remained weak, there was marked optimism among Egyptian companies about the coming year, as business activity expectations improved to reach their highest levels since February 2018,” IHS Markit said.

The non-oil private sector in general began contracting in December, halting three-month growth, after demand fell due to the return of the number of infections with the Corona virus to increase.

The contraction in production and new purchase orders continued, but at its lowest rate in three months, as the production sub-index rose to 47.9 points from 46.8 points in April, and the new orders sub-index rose to 47.7 points from 47.0 points.

Demand from abroad continued the increase it started in April, albeit at a slightly slower rate, as the sub-index of new export orders reached 52.7 points with the increase in capacity in the shipping sector, down from 53.1 points, according to IHS Markit.

“Egyptian companies reported another significant increase in cost pressures during May,” IHS Markit said. “In fact, the inflation rate rose to its highest level since September 2019.”

Although total input prices continued to rise, reaching 55.2 points from 55.1 points, the rise in output prices subsided, falling to 51.3 points from 51.8 points, as some companies preferred to absorb higher costs rather than dumping it on their customers.

Employment activity continued to decline, but less sharply than in April, as the sub-index rose to 48.3 points from 47.6 points.