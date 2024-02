Construction in Al Masoura, Egypt, near Gaza: speculation suggests the area is being prepared for a refugee camp amid fears of Israeli attacks. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

Egypt is building a large concrete wall on the border with the Gaza Strip to contain a possible wave of Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombings, the US publication reported. The Wall Street Journal.

Egyptian authorities are surrounding a vast area of ​​the Sinai desert, measuring more than 20 square kilometers, with large concrete walls near the border with Gaza, the newspaper detailed, citing Egyptian authorities and security analysts as sources.

It is a huge “new complex”, according to the newspaper, to reinforce the country’s security “if a large number of Gazans manage to enter” after a possible Israeli offensive is launched in the extreme south of the Strip, in the border city of Rafah.

The newspaper recalled that Egypt has already tried in recent months to reinforce security along the border to keep Palestinians away, mobilizing soldiers and armored vehicles and reinforcing fences.

The newspaper published satellite photographs taken by the company Planet Labs PBC that show earth movements in the Egyptian Sinai peninsula, next to the Gaza Strip, within an area designated as a walled zone for the possible installation of a Palestinian refugee camp.

More than 100,000 people could be housed in this camp, Egyptian officials told the American newspaper.

The camp is surrounded by concrete walls and far from any Egyptian settlement and, according to sources, a large number of tents, not yet erected, were delivered to the site.

The construction of the wall comes at a time when Israel continues its military offensive along the Gaza Strip and fears are growing that its army will launch an attack on Rafah.

Thousands of Palestinians living in Gaza moved to Rafah to protect themselves from Israeli attacks that began in the north of that territory, but which soon spread throughout the Strip.