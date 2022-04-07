HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

April 7, 1972

Energy sue AVM. A large group of parents of university students from almost the entire state appeared before the governor and after reiterating the support they have shown him on previous occasions for all the measures he has taken, they demanded more energy from him to stop the violence they have unleashed. the members of the dissident group of the UAS. Parents held an urgent assembly to analyze the events that have been unleashed by members of the opposition group. These acts have caused widespread indignation.

Another girl died. The number of fatal victims of the terrifying gas explosion increased to two, when an unfortunate minor died, while another continues in a very serious condition, fearing that it will also produce a fatal outcome. The rest of the seriously injured have begun to react favorably. Mr. Roberto Pérez Jacobo reported that he is working and deepening the corresponding investigation to determine responsibilities and determine who are the causers.

Egypt breaks relations with Jordan. Cairo. President Anwar Sadar announced that Egypt will break diplomatic relations with Jordan. Opening the Palestinian national congress, Sadat referred to Jordan’s King Hussein’s plan to create a federal state. The announcement was greeted with prolonged cheers and applause from the Palestinian delegates. Hussein’s plan calls for the union of the eastern and western banks of the Jordan into a federal authority with autonomy for Palestinians residing on the western bank, once Israeli troops are withdrawn.

The plan has been condemned by most Arab states, the Palestinian guerrillas and Israel, calling the plan a violation of the Arab position. “We are now conducting consultations to define specific attitudes towards it. Until this is achieved and until we find the ways and means that we will use, it has been resolved to break all its relations with the Jordanian regime,” Sadat said.

In Veracruz, baptism of Pedro Tejero Sandoval. The firstborn of the respectable marriage formed by Messrs. Pedro Tejero and María Antonieta Sandoval de Tejero was baptized with the name of Pedro. The ceremony took place in the Holy Cathedral of Veracruz, where the priest, after pronouncing the ritual prayers, bathed the little boy’s head and gave him the name Pedro. The little gentleman’s godparents were Mr. Daniel Amaro and Mrs. María del Carmen Tejero de Noriega.

April 7, 1997

They will sue the Army and PJF. Relatives of drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero will file a criminal complaint with the PGR against members of the Army and the Federal Judicial Police, for incurring alleged acts of human rights violations, excess of authority and theft during a joint operation carried out on the 25th of March at the La Noria ranch, Badiraguato, in search of Miguel Ángel Caro Quintero. They complain that they violated their constitutional guarantees by storming their home and depriving family members of their liberty.

Baby put on hunger strike. Campeche. A three-month-old baby is accompanying her mother on a hunger strike that she has started to demand the removal of the president of the PRD in Ciudad del Carmen. The mother, in a clear attack on the girl’s right, compromises and puts her daughter’s life at risk. The girl is breastfed on time, but the lack of food to which her mother is subjected could result in a lack of food for the baby. The intervention of the DIF was requested.

Kennedy did think of invading Cuba. Washington. In order to solve the Cuban rocket crisis, President John F. Kennedy promised not to invade the island, but newly released documents indicate that the president later went back on that promise, fearing that Cuba would become a base. invulnerable from the Soviets. The change of heart meant that the understandings between Washington and Moscow, which ended the 1962 crisis, were never enshrined in permanent documents.