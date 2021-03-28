Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the immediate start of the implementation of the national project “The New Delta” with an area of ​​one million feddans, in order to strengthen the Egyptian state’s strategy in the field of forming and establishing new agricultural and urban communities characterized by modern administrative systems, and including industrial complexes based on agricultural production, providing thousands of opportunities New work.

This came during his meeting today with Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, and a number of ministers.

The Egyptian President was briefed on all the details related to the studies conducted by the research teams in the specialized bodies, from the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Service Projects Organization and academic bodies, on the areas of land on the northwestern coast at the Dabaa axis, which proved the readiness of these lands for agricultural reclamation, within the framework of The national project “New Delta” with an area of ​​one million agricultural feddans, which includes within its scope the “Future of Egypt” project for agricultural production.

On the other hand, the Egyptian President received a phone call today from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that the call witnessed an exchange of views on the developments of the current position of the Renaissance Dam issue.

On the other hand, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the need to evacuate Libya from mercenaries and undermine illegal foreign interference in the Libyan affairs that contribute to fueling the crisis, stressing the need to help reach the election process next December.

The contact also dealt with exchanging views and points of view on regional and international issues of common concern.

Agreement was reached on the importance of intensifying joint efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel region.