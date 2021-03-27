Egypt At least 18 people died after the collapse of an apartment building in Cairo

The collapsed building was located in Gesr Suez County in southern Cairo.

In Egypt at least 18 people died when an apartment building collapsed early Saturday in the country’s capital, Cairo.

As soon as the building collapsed, five people were confirmed dead and 24 injured. However, the number of people killed in the accident increased, according to news agency AFP, as rescue operations progressed.

“Rescue personnel have found 18 bodies under the ruins in Cairo,” Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Saturday, according to AFP.

AFP: n according to the collapsed building, in addition to the basement and ground floor, there were nine floors.

The collapsed building was located in Gesr Suez County in southern Cairo.

In Egypt there have been numerous deaths and industrial fires in recent years due to, among other things, the deterioration of buildings.