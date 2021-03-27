Saturday, March 27, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egypt At least 18 people died after the collapse of an apartment building in Cairo

by admin
March 27, 2021
in World
0

The collapsed building was located in Gesr Suez County in southern Cairo.

In Egypt at least 18 people died when an apartment building collapsed early Saturday in the country’s capital, Cairo.

As soon as the building collapsed, five people were confirmed dead and 24 injured. However, the number of people killed in the accident increased, according to news agency AFP, as rescue operations progressed.

“Rescue personnel have found 18 bodies under the ruins in Cairo,” Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Saturday, according to AFP.

AFP: n according to the collapsed building, in addition to the basement and ground floor, there were nine floors.

The collapsed building was located in Gesr Suez County in southern Cairo.

In Egypt there have been numerous deaths and industrial fires in recent years due to, among other things, the deterioration of buildings.

The building collapsed early Saturday.­Picture: Mohamed Asad / ZUMA Press

.
#Egypt #people #died #collapse #apartment #building #Cairo

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Saeed bin Tahnoun: Bicycles reinforce our commitment to building a better future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.