CAIRO. At least 100 people are injured in the huge fire that broke out in a police station in Ismalia, Egypt, where deaths are feared. The broadcaster al-Arabiya reports this, explaining that most of the injured suffer burns and breathing difficulties. Cairo authorities have not confirmed the death toll.

Several fire brigade teams intervened and put out the flames. Sources from Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported that a state of emergency has been declared in all hospitals in the Suez Canal city to accommodate injured patients.

The Egyptian Interior Minister, General Mahmoud Tawfiq, explained that he is following the efforts of the firefighting operations and is checking the status of those who were in the structure at the time of the fire. Al Arabiya said an investigation had been launched to find the cause of the fire and how it spread so quickly.