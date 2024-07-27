Egypt|Sakkara’s step pyramid was built about 4,500 years ago.

The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Sakkara's Step Pyramid in Egypt was built with the help of an elevator at the time. The elevator moved up and down in the shaft according to the water level, claim French archaeologists. A water elevator would have been able to lift 50–100 tons of stones at one time.

Everything may not have been built in ancient Egypt with only slave labor. The technology of the time also helped.

A group of archaeologists claim that the famous Saqqara Step Pyramid was built with the help of an elevator at the time.

The pyramid is the oldest in ancient Egypt. There is a deep chasm. The elevator moved up and down in the shaft according to the water level, say French researchers.

The step pyramid was built about 4,500 years ago. It rose as a pharaoh’s burial place and was part of the Saqqara cemetery, near present-day Cairo.

Pyramid is close to two dried channels. At one time, the canals were probably part of another body of water.

The vertical central shaft of the construction site and the pyramid would have been filled with water and occasionally emptied.

A wooden water lift would have been able to lift 50–100 tons of stones at one time. The pyramid is about 60 meters high.

“We believe that the stones were transported in the pyramid by means of a hydraulic lift after they were lifted into the shaft,” says the archaeologist Xavier Landreau for New Scientist magazine.

He works for a company called Landreau Paleotechnics. It is a private archaeological research institute in France.

Landreau has studied together with the water channels and geology of the area.

Water would have first flowed into a deep trench, which was a 410-meter-long channel near the step pyramid. It would have served as a water tank.

He plans to publish the study soon scientific journal Plos.

The work has already been criticized, says New Scientist.

“There are no known drawings of the elevator. Technical solutions are usually vividly painted on murals and reliefs,” says the archaeologist Judith Bunbury from the University of Cambridge.

He says there is not enough evidence of the hydraulic lifting techniques of the time.

“At least the ramps have been used to build the pyramid. They have moved stones quarried elsewhere on the spot,” says someone who has studied the construction techniques of ancient Egypt David Jeffreys.