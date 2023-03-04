The Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, said that the government immediately prepared a package to improve the wages of state workers and owners of private cadres, and pensions, at an estimated cost of 150 billion pounds annually ($4.9 billion).

He added that the disbursement of the package to beneficiaries will be expedited, starting next April, “within the framework of the state’s efforts to contain the largest possible amount of the global inflationary wave, and ease the burdens on citizens,” according to the statement.

President El-Sisi had announced an increase in the wages of state workers by no less than 1,000 Egyptian pounds per month, in addition to an increase in pensions and cash assistance, after the large wave of inflation that Egypt is facing as a result of the repercussions of the Ukrainian war and the drop in the exchange rate of the pound.

The Minister of Finance said, in a statement today, that the minimum limit for the total increases decided for state workers and those with special cadres will not be less than 1,000 pounds per month, at an estimated cost of 14 billion pounds annually.

According to the statement, the minimum total income for state workers will be as follows:

– 3500 pounds per month for the sixth degree and its equivalent.

– 5 thousand pounds per month for the third specialized degree.

– 6 thousand pounds per month for master’s degree holders.

– 7 thousand pounds per month for PhD holders.

The package also includes a periodic bonus declaration as follows:

– 8 percent periodic bonus for those addressed under the Civil Service Law, with a minimum of 125 pounds.

– 15 percent special bonus for those who are not addressed by the Civil Service Law, with a minimum of 125 pounds.

It was also approved to increase the additional incentive with cut-off categories as follows:

– 300 pounds for the sixth, fifth and fourth grades.

– 400 pounds for the third, second and first grades.

– 500 pounds for the general manager, undersecretary and first undersecretary.

The package also includes:

– Increasing the categories of allowances for medical professions by amounts from 400 to 475 pounds, so that the categories granted range from 1100 to 1700 pounds for doctors and nursing staff.

– Doubling the categories of night and overnight shifts for members of the medical profession, and doubling the emergency incentive granted to doctors and nursing staff who work in emergency departments.

– Increasing the performance incentive for teachers in Education and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif by 300 pounds, and increasing the quality incentive for faculty members in universities, institutes and research centers by 300 pounds per month.

The minister said that the state’s public treasury bears about 8 billion pounds to raise the annual income tax exemption limit by 25 percent, from 24 thousand pounds to 30 thousand pounds.

He pointed to an increase in the financial categories granted to beneficiaries of the “Takaful and Karama” programs by 25 percent per month, starting from the first of next April, at an annual estimated cost of 6.5 billion pounds, pointing out that the package includes 55 billion pounds annually to increase the pensions disbursed to their owners and beneficiaries by 15 percent at a minimum. 170 pounds and a maximum of 1635 pounds.