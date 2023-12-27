Ahmed Shaaban, Agencies (Capitals)

An Egyptian source announced the preparation of a “preliminary proposal” for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, without revealing the details of the proposal, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II affirmed their refusal to liquidate the Palestinian cause and displace the people of the Gaza Strip, stressing that the only solution is an immediate ceasefire. fire.

An official Egyptian source announced the preparation of a “preliminary proposal” for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The source said, according to Egyptian media, “What is being discussed regarding an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is a preliminary proposal,” without details about it.

The source added, “An integrated position will be developed after Egypt obtains the approval of all parties.”

Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, are sponsoring efforts to reach a second temporary truce in the Gaza Strip, after the first ended at the beginning of this December, and resulted in the release of Palestinian prisoners, in exchange for the release of Israeli and foreign hostages in Gaza, and the entry of limited aid and small amounts of fuel into the country. sector.

In a related context, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with Jordanian King Abdullah II yesterday the ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that it is the only solution that the international community must push towards its implementation.

This came during the two leaders’ meeting at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The Egyptian presidency stated in the same statement, “The discussions dealt with developments in the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip, and the humanitarian tragedy facing the Strip, which left thousands dead and wounded and hundreds of thousands displaced, in addition to the widespread destruction that befell the infrastructure and facilities in the Strip.”

The two leaders affirmed their complete rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause or to displace the Palestinians outside their lands or internally displace them.

They stressed that the only solution that the international community must push towards implementing is an immediate ceasefire.

They also stressed the need to push seriously towards a political path for a just and comprehensive settlement, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In this context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Ayman Safadi discussed efforts to end the war on Gaza, in addition to developments in the situation in the Palestinian Strip.

A statement said, “The meeting comes within the context of the ongoing consultation and coordination process between the two brotherly countries regarding efforts to end the raging war on Gaza.”

The statement added, “The two ministers discussed developments in the situation in Gaza, and ways to intensify targeted efforts to stop the war, provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and deliver sufficient, urgent and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip.”

Al-Safadi and Shukri stressed the need to reach a complete ceasefire, implement Security Council Resolution No. 2720 regarding increasing the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and establish an international mechanism to monitor and follow up on the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Commenting on the Cairo discussions, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, advisor to the Palestinian president, told Al-Ittihad that President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority trust the Egyptian and Jordanian position in support of the Palestinian cause, noting that there is congruence in visions and positions between the Palestinian leadership and the leadership of Egypt and Jordan, appreciating the efforts. The great efforts undertaken by the two leaders in defense of Palestinian rights, and the efforts of the two countries to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and bring in urgent relief aid.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Salama, an expert in political affairs in the Middle East, considered that Egypt and Jordan are countries concerned with the Palestinian issue in general and what is happening in Gaza in particular.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Salama praised the diplomatic efforts made by Egypt and Jordan to stop the war in Gaza, stressing that these efforts are appreciated by the Arab parties.

Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, confirmed that the Kingdom worked to create an Arab and Islamic movement to stop the war on Gaza.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman added during his speech on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the annual royal speech to open the work of the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shura Council, that “Saudi Arabia’s consistent approach is based on respect for the international sovereignty of all countries and non-interference in their internal affairs.”